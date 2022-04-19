USC women's basketball recruit wounded in North Las Vegas shooting

USC women's basketball commit Aaliyah Gayles was one of four people shot at a North Las Vegas house party over the weekend after a fight broke out.

ESPN and the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Gayles was shot multiple times.

The newspaper reported the 18-year-old Spring Valley High School basketball star had two emergency surgeries Sunday.

"I know there is some that will say it's my fault, and I take full responsibility for it, but please, please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas," Gayles' father, Dwight, tweeted. "I will give everyone that support Aaliyah an update, but she's ok. She go make it like always. Thank you all, true warrior."

The other three people, including two minors, were hospitalized but are expected to survive.

"Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known," USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a statement to ESPN. "I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can."

According to The Associated Press, Gayles initially decommitted to USC due to changes among the Trojans coaching staff but has since recommitted.

No arrests have been made.