Whitefish declares July 23 Nicole Heavirland Day after rugby Olympian

WHITEFISH — Whitefish deputy mayor Frank Sweeney honored local rugby Olympian Nicole Heavirland by officially naming July 23 Nicole Heavirland Day.

Sweeney said the day is to encourage all citizens and businesses to follow Heavirland’s example of healthy living, work ethic and dedication.

Before she left for Tokyo, Heavirland told MTN Sports that what she’s most proud of is representing her hometown.

"There is not a lot of people in Whitefish, Montana, so to represent the United States is a huge achievement and I'm just super stoked to represent Whitefish," she said.

Sweeney said Heavirland is a strong proponent of promoting local business and she has partnered up with multiple local business in Whitefish.

Heavirland told MTN that she believes growing up in Whitefish has influenced her career in more way than one.

"Thankfully, like my dad knew the wrestling coach, my dad knew the football coach, so I was able to join as a girl and I don't think that's as relevant in other places and I think that has really helped my rugby career," Heavirland said.