Whitefish's Nicole Heavirland, Team USA fall in quarterfinals to Great Britain at Tokyo Olympics

Shuji Kajiyama/AP
Kristi Kirshe of the United States, back, celebrates with teammate Nicole Heavirland (4) after defeating Australia in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jul 30, 2021
The Team USA women's sevens rugby team was dealt its first loss of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday morning with a 21-12 loss to Great Britain in the quarterfinal round of the tournament.

Team USA, which features Whitefish native Nicole Heavirland on its roster, trailed 14-0 at halftime and eventually 21-0 before attempting to mount a comeback. Heavirland scored two points in the match as she went 1 for 2 on conversion attempts.

Heavirland and Team USA entered the match 3-0 at the Tokyo Olympics after winning their pool late Thursday evening. Team USA has wins over China, Japan and Australia before the quarterfinal loss. Heavirland, who has had a strong contingent of local fans supporting her back home, has scored 12 points through four games since the tournament began.

Team USA will again face China in a 5th through 8th placing match on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

