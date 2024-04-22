'Star Wars' brings its blue milk to stores from a galaxy far, far away

What was good for Luke Skywalker is good for all of us now that one of the unsung heroes of the Star Wars universe will be landing on store shelves across the galaxy.

The blue milk served up first in “Star Wars: A New Hope,” the film that launched the juggernaut, has become an actual real, live thing accessible to almost all of us — at least those of us who can't get a glass of it at Disney World's Star Wars attraction.

Dairy brands including Kemps and TruMoo launched the blue milk from outer space, metaphorically, onto store shelves on April 17 ahead of the unofficial Star Wars Day, May 4.

The colorful beverage is actually low-fat, vanilla-flavored milk with special packaging featuring an image of Skywalker mid-lightsaber battle with Darth Vader.

You can find out which of your local stores have the galactic goodness on tap at TruMoo’s website.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss at Scripps News Salt Lake City.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com