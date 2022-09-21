Starbucks Has Fun New Glow-In-The-Dark Halloween Drinkware

Following this year’s launch of its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte, Starbucks is keeping the fall fun going with a brand new Halloween glow-in-the-dark merchandise collection!

Priced between $12.95-$24.95 the drinkware collection includes cold cups, tumblers, mugs and more. The line can be purchased at Starbucks stores across the country, including locations in grocery stores, airports and hospitals.

First on the list is a variety of cold cups, including a 16-ounce Raven’s Perch Glow in the Dark Cold Cup priced at $16.95, a 24-ounce Periwinkle Raven Glow in the Dark Cold Cup for $29.95 and a 24-ounce Tree Glow in the Dark Cold Cup, also priced at $19.95.

The Raven’s Perch cup features tree branches dancing against a sunset gradient, with a raven on a perch on a fall evening, while the Periwinkle Raven cup is light purple and features a large emblazoned raven.

The Tree Glow in the Dark Cold Cup has the spookiest design of them all, with two sets of eyes peeking through the branches of a tree with a purple night sky and stars.

Tumblers include the 16-ounce Night Crackle Glow in the Dark Tumbler for $14.95; it has a black crackle pattern and is sold exclusively at Starbucks stores within Target locations. A 12-ounce Multi Eyes Glow in the Dark Tumbler costs $19.95 and features multiple sets of eyes that glow in the dark.

Other items include a 12-ounce Night Sky Glow in the Dark mug for $14.95 that features twinkling stars in a dark fall sky and a 24-ounce Glow in the Dark Lemongrass Bling Cup for $24.95. You can only find the Lemongrass Bling Cup keychain for $12.95 and a 6-pack of hot cups at Target locations.

The six-pack of 16-ounce Glow in the Dark Halloween Hot Cups is priced at $19.95 and includes festive designs, like falling leaves, scary eyes, a spooky tree and three different raven designs. All have different colored lids: black, green, two shades of purple and two shades of orange.

Starbucks Rewards members can bring the cups into participating Starbucks locations to earn 25 Stars in addition to 10 cents off their beverage, including the infamous PSL, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Apple Crisp Macchiato, which was new last year and is now made with creamy oat milk, making it Starbucks’ first fall non-dairy beverage.

Which Starbucks glow-in-the-dark Halloween drinkware item is your favorite?

