Starbucks’ January Menu Has A New Pistachio Cream Cold Brew

The holidays may be over, but Starbucks’ winter menu is just getting started.

The coffee chain’s newest menu items include the return of the Pistachio Latte, plus a new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew for those that don’t like warm drinks — even in January.

Returning for the third year, the Pistachio Latte has flavors of pistachio and brown butter paired with espresso and steamed milk. The Pistachio Latte is available hot, iced or as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

However, you can keep it cold and try something new this year: the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew will do the trick. Made with Starbucks Cold Brew that is sweetened with vanilla syrup, the drink is topped with silky pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown buttery sprinkles.

Along with drinks, the menu also includes the return of the Red Velvet Loaf, a vanilla cake swirled with red velvet cake, then topped with white chocolatey icing.

The winter menu is available in Starbucks restaurants nationwide now, but only for a limited time, so you’ll want to check it out soon.

Dunkin’ also recently launched a winter menu, which features a new brown butter toffee latte made with espresso and steamed milk. It has notes of browned butter and “creamy, caramel-like toffee,â” per Dunkin’s description. It is available hot or iced.

You’ll also find Dunkin’ Midnight, a deep, rich roast with notes of bittersweet chocolate and a dark finish. Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a $1 medium Dunkin’ Midnight every day when ordering ahead on the app now through Jan. 31.

Dunkin’s winter menu also includes a bacon avocado tomato sandwich; it includes oven-roasted tomatoes with garlic and spices, avocado spread and cherrywood smoked bacon on sourdough bread. You’ll also find new biscuit bites, which are made with warm biscuit dough that’s wrapped around bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese.

If you like starting your day on a sweet note, you’ll also find a brownie batter donut. This one’s a classic yeast doughnut topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles and filled with brownie batter-flavored buttercream.

Which winter treat will you be trying first?

