State A boys: Havre, Dillon collect wins

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

MISSOULA—Isaac Pedraza scored 23 points and added five rebounds as Havre took down Frenchtown 65-54 in the play-in game at the State A boys basketball tournament at Dahlberg Arena on Wednesday.

Havre, the No. 4 seed out of the Eastern A, held a slim advantage throughout most of the first half, but Devin Shelton's 13 first-half points allowed the Broncs to even things up at halftime at 23-23.

The Broncs closed the third quarter on a 9-2 run to take a two-point lead into the final frame, but the Ponies responded behind Pedraza's strong performance. Eighteen of Pedraza's points came in the second half.

Havre advances to play the Western A's top seed, Butte Central, in the quarterfinals Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Frenchtown will play the loser of Lewistown vs. Hamilton on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in loser-out action.

Dillon 57, Laurel 35

The Dillon boys took an early lead and never looked back en route to a 57-35 win over Laurel in the quarterfinals of the State A boys tournament on Wednesday.

Dillon took a 15-4 lead after the first quarter, but Laurel scrapped back to make it a 26-18 game by halftime. Dillon's physicality was too much for Laurel in the second half however, and the Beavers cruised into Friday afternoon's semifinal game.

Callahan Hoffman went to work offensively inside for the Beavers, going 8-for-12 from the field for 19 points. Connor Curnow added 17 for Dillon, while Jonathan Kirkley scored 10.

No one from Laurel reached double figures in scoring. Hunter Ward led the Locomotives with nine points. Laurel moves to loser-out action Friday at 10:30 a.m.

