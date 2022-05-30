State A track: Dillon boys, Whitefish girls earn team titles

BUTTE — This time, the Dillon boys left no doubt.

Fueled by future BYU trackster Treyton Anderson, the Beavers fended off defending team champion Hamilton at the State A track and field meet on Saturday in Butte. The Beavers finished with 103 points to defending champion Hamilton's 91.

Dillon was runner up at last year's state meet and settled for a tie with Laurel in 2019.

Anderson, who on Friday tied Tim Fox's state record in the prelims of 110 hurdles with a time of 14.40, followed through on Saturday. He finished with three individual wins, defending his titles with a win in the 110 hurdles (14.41), 300 hurdles (39.49) and also delivering a win in the 400 (50.03).

Anderson also placed second in the 200 and third in the 100 and helped the Beavers win the 4x100 relay. All in all, he accounted for over half of Dillon's points with 54.

Hamilton on Saturday got a first place finish from Lane Cole in the 1600 (4:25.25). The Broncs also finished second in the 4x400 behind winner Corvallis.

Whitefish finished in third place with 57 points (Talon Holmquist won the shot put for the Bulldogs with a throw of 57-08.5 and Gabe Menicke won the triple jump) while Laurel took fourth with 40. Corvallis placed fifth with 40.5.

After finishing as runner up in the 100 last season, Laurel's Jakob Webinger broke through and won the event in 11.01 seconds.

Ronan's Payton Cates won the high jump at 6-foot-2.

STATE A GIRLS

After seceding their track and field throne to Laurel for a season, the Whitefish girls reclaimed it on Saturday.

Thanks to a pair of wins from both Brooke Zetooney and Erin Wilde, the Bulldogs surged to the team win with 103 points. Corvallis took second with 78 and Laurel finished in third with 70.

Zetooney defended her 100 title with a time of 12.66 seconds and won the 200 in 26.53 seconds while Wilde delivered wins in the high jump and triple jump. Hailey Ells took second in the 200 and third in the 400 and high jump.

The Blue Devils were led by a first-place finish from Olivia Lewis in the 400 (59.01) and winning throw from Madison Lewis in the shot put (40-06.25).

Dilon's Ainsley Shipman finished off her high school career with four state titles. She won the long jump (17-10.25), 100 hurdles (15.14), triple jump (37-04), and 300 hurdles (44.67).

Laurel's Daeja Fike topped defending javelin champion Ella Moodry of Butte Central with a winning throw of 132 feet and nine inches.

For full results from the State A meets, click here.

