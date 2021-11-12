Watch

State AA VB: Billings West, Great Falls CMR to meet in unbeaten semifinal

Posted at 10:30 AM, Nov 12, 2021
Billings West 3, Billings Senior 0

Billings West has guaranteed itself a trophy at the State AA volleyball tournament in Bozeman.

The Golden Bears defeated rival Billings Senior 3-0, 25-17, 25-11, 26-24, to seal a trip to Friday's undefeated semifinal. West can place no lower than third now.

Sydney Pierce led West with 21 kills and has racked up 40 kills through the opening two rounds of the state tournament.

West will face Great Falls CMR on Friday at 6 p.m.

Great Falls CMR 3, Bozeman 0

Unbeaten Great Falls CMR continues to cruise.

The Rustlers swept Bozeman, 25-13, 27-25, 25-17, behind 15 kills from Lauren Lindseth and 10 from Ella Cochran.

CMR will meet Billings West in the unbeaten semifinal at 6 p.m. on Friday night. The Rustlers have defeated West three times this season.

