State AA wrestling: Kalispell Flathead repeats as team champ

BILLINGS — The Braves' reign continues.

Kalispell Flathead repeated as team champions on the second and final day of the State AA wrestling meet at MetraPark in Billings.

The Braves scored 289 team points to take first place while Billings Senior took second with 270. West came in third place with 199 points and Butte had 175.5 to take fourth.

Two wrestlers also completed three-peats. Glaciers Teegan Vasquez pinned Senior's Idren Peak in 1:26 to claim the title at 132.

"Looking for four," Vasquez said. "That's always been the plan, so I'm ready to get after it."

Bozeman's Avery Allen also won his third title at 152, with a technical fall over Great Falls' Dylan Block.

"I'm more than halfway there," said Allen, a junior who will now set his sights on a four-peat next season. "Four times has been my goal this whole time."

