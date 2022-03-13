State B boys: Three Forks claims first title in 21 years

BOZEMAN — Twenty-one years in the making.

For the first time since 2001, the Three Fork Wolves boys claimed the State B championship with a dominant 15-point victory over Harlem, 72-57.

Down 12-3 to start the game, Harlem went on a nine-point scoring run to cut the Wolves lead to two with under three to go in the first. However, with just seconds left on the clock, Three Fork's Owen Long sank a three-point buzzer-beater on the right wing to give the Wolves a 5-point edge after one quarter of play, 19-14.

However, capping off a 21-9 run in the fourth with Tyler Cichosz's layup on the left block, Harlem clawed their way back within two, 52-50.

Three Forks responded with a 20-7 run of their own, ultimately clinching the State B Championship 72-57.

Wolves' Finn Tesoro led all scorers with 28 points.