State B-C wrestling: Huntley Project, Circle collect titles

BILLINGS—The Class B-C state wrestling state championships had a handful of two-time winners such as Huntley Project’s Cooper Lane and Gavin Nedens, Colstrip’s Zack Valdez, Cut Bank’s Austin Vanek and Three Forks Brayden Linville.

However, there was only one three-time champ throughout Class B-C; Thompson Falls’ Trae Thilmony. Thilmony routed Columbia’s Brady Ellison to end his high school career as a three-time state champion.

“It feels great. I have a great support system back in Thompson Falls. It feels great but obviously I didn’t do it on my own,” Thilmony said.

For the team results, Huntley Project finally surpassed Glasgow in Class B to take the team title by a landslide with a score of 192. In Class C, Circle High School continued their program hot streak winning their fifth straight team title with a score of 86.

“They make the job a lot easier when they do the things they do and they evidently believed which says a lot in itself,” Circle head coach Ty Taylor said.

“We weren’t the best wrestlers in a lot of those matches but they had big hearts and came out on top for a lot of those matches,” Huntley Project head coach Tim Kaczmarek added.

