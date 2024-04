Anthony Kern, a Republican state senator in Arizona, has drawn widespread backlash after he led a prayer group on the Senate floor.

A video taken by an anonymous attendee shows Kern in a group, speaking in tongues as they pray over the state seal.

The moment has led to discussions about what role religion should play in the government.

Scripps News political analyst Steve Schmidt offered his take in this week's 2-Minute Warning.

