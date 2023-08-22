Stop Wearing Hair Ties On Your Wrist—Here’s Why

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

My mother always told me that wearing a hair tie around my wrist wasn’t good for me. But why? It’s easy and convenient to keep a tie on my wrist. But after learning about Audree Kopp’s story, I now have reason to believe she’s right.

When Kopp was moving her belongings from one home to another she noticed a red bump on her arm where her hair tie rests. Thinking it was a simple spider bite, she ignored the swelling and continued to move into her new home.

But then the bump got bigger. And bigger And bigger. “It just kept getting bigger and redder, and worse,” Kopp said to WGAL, as reported by Refinery 29. She saw a doctor who put her on a round of antibiotics, but the swelling didn’t go down.

She then decided she needed to go to the emergency room. “They said I needed surgery,” Kopp told CBS Philly. “Thank god I caught it in time or I could have had sepsis.”

Dr. Amit Gupta of Louisville states in the video interview that the infection was most likely caused by bacteria from the hair tie that got under her skin.

“Be careful, you can’t put all these hair ties around the wrist…because it can cause problems and infections under the skin,” Dr. Gupta said.

