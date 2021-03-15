String of deadly crashes in Montana

GREAT FALLS — Five people have died in vehicle crashes across Montana over the last 72 hours.

One person died in a one-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday in Great Falls. The crash was reported at 1:37 a.m. on Sunday and it happened near 1911 Airport Drive, which the Great Falls Police Department says is the road that goes by the airport, between the first intersection that goes to the main terminal and the second intersection that goes to the building where the smaller planes come in. There were at least two people in the vehicle, according to the Great Falls Police Department. Responding agencies included the GFPD, the Cascade County Sheriff's office, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Montana Highway Patrol, and Great Falls Emergency Services. There is no word at this point on whether any of the other occupants in the vehicle were seriously injured. The name of the person who died has not yet been released by the Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner.

A man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Lincoln County on Sunday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. A 35-year-old Columbia Falls man was traveling westbound in a GMC Yukon on US-2 near White Haven, south of Libby, according to the MHP report. Around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, the man crossed the center line at mile marker 38.3 and went off the south shoulder. The Yukon rolled several times, ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital. The report did not indicate any other passengers in the vehicle. Roads were bare and dry, according to the report, and the man was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash. The man's name not yet been released.

A man died after his vehicle went off the road and overturned south of Florence early Sunday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. An MHP report said around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a 49-year-old Alberton man was driving an Isuzu Rodeo westbound on Dry Gulch Road. He failed to negotiate a left-hand turn at Hoover Lane and was ejected when the vehicle overturned. The man was taken to St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula where he was pronounced dead. Road conditions were dry and the man was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash. No further details, including the man's identification, have been released yet.

A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash involving a passenger car in Billings around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to Billings Police Sgt. Bret Becker. Becker said the motorcyclist was westbound on Monad Road at a high rate of speed with another person on a separate motorcycle. At the same time, a sedan driven by a 90-year-old man from Billings was eastbound on Monad Road, looking to turn left onto South 38th Street West. Becker said the sedan's driver turned left and one of the motorcyclists ran into the rear end of the car. The motorcyclist slid several yards west down Monad Road away from the point of impact located right at the intersection. Becker said the motorcyclist was transported to a Billings hospital via ambulance where they later died. Becker said there was no reason to believe the 90-year-old man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, but he still had his blood drawn as part of the investigation. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who died.

A man is dead after a one-vehicle crash on Friday south of Harlowton in Wheatland County. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, at around 5:45 p.m. Friday a 54-year-old man was driving north on Highway 191 when his Ford F-150 went off the right side of the road. There were no other passengers in the truck. MHP said the man over-corrected and went off the left side of the highway near mile marker 30. The truck went airborne and the driver was thrown from the truck. The truck came to rest on the west side of the highway approximately 50 feet from the road. The man died at the scene. According to MHP, speed is suspected as a factor in the crash. No further details, including the man's identity, have been released at this point.

MTN News will post updates on these crashes when we receive more information.