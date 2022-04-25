Students learn about bison's importance to Native culture

TETON COUNTY — Students from Great Falls recently took a field trip to learn about the importance of bison to Native American history and culture.
The event took place on a ranch outside of Choteau and was hosted by the Great Falls Public School's Indigenous Education program.
About 30 students from middle schools and high schools participated in the event, learning how bison were used for food, clothing, and weapons.
