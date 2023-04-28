5 summertime travel essentials to buy now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Summer travel season is almost upon us, and we have a hunch you probably already know where you want to go. (Have you already locked in your tickets?) Travel during the warm-weather months might be a mix of places to drive and fly, sightseeing weekdays and fun-in-the-sun beach weekends. No matter what kind of trip you have on the docket, certain essentials can help you feel on top of your game wherever you are, from the TSA line to the ocean. So whether you’re traveling with the kids or flying solo, we’ve curated five highly rated travel essentials from Walmart and Amazon that can help keep you organized so you can focus on having fun.

This three-pack of TSA-approved clear toiletry bags from Packism will get you and two friends or family members through security easily. Each bag measures 7.5 by 5.5 by 2.2 inches and is equipped with a sturdy zipper.

Rated as Amazon’s Choice for clear toiletry bags, people liked using all three for themselves, making one bag for 3-1-1 items and using the others to organize chargers and non-liquid or gel items. Others commented on how they appreciated the study thick plastic.

Have you ever noticed how small the beach towels at resorts are? Or if you’re staying at an Airbnb, they might not even be available. Make sure you’re covered with a towel that puts all others to shame. The Bay Laurel Turkish Beach Towel is lightweight and comes with its own bag, which means you can say goodbye to having a beach bag full of sand. With 34 towel/bag options in different color combinations, you’re sure to find one that best fits your personality and style. Available on Amazon for $20.95, people liked the extra large size, absorbency and quick-drying properties.

If the ocean is calling you this summer, go and enjoy it in all its beauty. Wearing reef-friendly sunscreen can help you relax in the water without causing any harm to nearby plants and fish. Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Ultra Radiance sunscreen does more than simply protect your skin from the sun, it also softens it while leaving behind a beautiful glow. An 8-ounce bottle is $9.97 at Walmart with water-resistant coverage that lasts up to 80 minutes.

Make sure your jewelry arrives at your destination untangled. This kit will keep your jewelry organized and contained. It comes with seven slot rolls, three rectangular compartments and an earring nook. Measuring just 3.75 by 3.75 inches, it’s small enough to toss in your carry-on bag, which allows you to keep your jewelry with you at all times.

Available in nine colors, the box is on sale for $19.99. This jewelry organizer is rated as Amazon’s No. 1 best-seller in the jewelry box category and has an average score of 4.7 out of 5 stars. One person liked it so much that she bought it in several colors for herself and gifted it at Christmas to others.

Protect your scalp, face and shoulders with a wide-brimmed straw hat this summer. You can find this foldable one on Amazon that easily transports across the country (or the sea) for $25.99. Available in two sizes and several color/ribbon combinations, this Furtalk beach hat hat looks great with a swimsuit or dress. With an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars and more than 22,000 global ratings, people found it fit well and kept its shape after being crammed into a suitcase.

What kind of summer fun are you planning?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.