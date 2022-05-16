Sun River Shed Hunt draws hundreds of people

NEAR AUGUSTA — The Sun River Shed Hunt is quite the deal around the Rocky Mountain Front. People from all over spent Sunday afternoon looking for treasure.

The Sun River Shed Hunt is every year on May 15. People venture out into the wild in hopes of coming back with a trophy or two.

It also helps drive elk that are still in the area away for the summer.

FWP estimated at least 300 vehicles, plenty more on horseback, and around 750 to 1,000 people in total all with the same goal.

Out in the wilderness west of Augusta, hundreds of people lined up in hopes of finding elk antlers, and at exactly noon, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks open the gates and hundreds of people stampeded in.

“Today is focused on the shedding of elk antlers that are on the ground throughout the area, so we have a large turnout every of people that come just for a spring adventure to get out,” FWP spokesman Mark Schlepp said. “Elk are still a mystical creature for people. They love coming up here to try to find any antlers they can. It’s a great time for people to get out.”

Schlepp added that the large group of people helps drive remaining elk out and that they are supposed to migrate for the summer and only stay in the area during the winter.

Anyone is welcome, including newcomers who haven’t done it before.

“Nice scenery, the excitement before it starts. I really like how you just get to be outdoors. It’s a cool experience,’ Helena resident Gavin Anderson said.

The shed hunt will go all day and likely into Monday with many people camping out.



