Sleep Your Way To Better Skin With This Popular Night Retinoid Oil

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it comes to having great skin, we love products that can work round the clock. Having a beauty product with ingredients that work while you sleep is worth its weight in gold. Is there nothing better than waking up each morning with better skin?

There’s a night oil on Amazon that can work its magic while you sleep. Touted as the “next-generation retinol oil” that plumps skin while reducing redness, the appearance of pores and wrinkles, it’s comprised of Blue Tansy and German Chamomile essential oils and is gentle enough for sensitive skin. The trans-retinol wards off wrinkles and fine lines while the avocado seed oil plumps skin.

Sunday Riley Luna works overnight to even skin tone, combat dryness and brighten skin. The company claims in as little as four weeks you’ll notice signs of aging minimizing, such as fine lines and wrinkles, and that the formula promotes skin elasticity and radiance and is gentle enough for sensitive skin. It’s currently rated the No. 1 Face Oil in the U.S., according to the N.P.D. Group.

Unfortunately, Sunday Riley Luna hasn’t been approved for use during pregnancy, so pregnant women will want to stay away.

To use, massage three to four drops of Sunday Riley Luna to clean, dry skin and watch as the blue oil turns clear.

This night oil has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars with 82% of users rating it a full five stars. In a clinical trial, 96% of women felt their skin looked brighter and more radiant and 92% felt their skin tone looked more even, calmer and smoother. While a .5 fluid ounce bottle runs $46.75, several women felt it was well worth the investment. One woman mentioned it took her almost 11 months to go through one bottle.

Reviewer Molly calls it the “best night oil in the game” and said she looks forward to taking off her makeup at night and using the calming oil. Molly calls it a must-have, saying she’s used it almost every night for the past two months and has significantly less redness and smaller pores in her T-zone.

User Juliana was just as enthusiastic about Sunday Riley Luna, claiming it clears redness virtually overnight.

“The biggest benefit I’ve seen from this product is how it decreases the redness in my skin and acne marks virtually overnight, which makes it so much easier to cover up in the morning,” she wrote. “It not only makes everything less red in the morning, it helps to clear up my stubborn acne as well and I noticed fine lines easing over time. I also noticed that the deep furrow brow wrinkle on my forehead is so much less noticeable.”

Who wouldn’t want to wake up to brighter, more youthful-looking skin?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.