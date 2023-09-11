Watch Now
Sunshine and heat ahead of low-pressure activity Tuesday

Dry and warm conditions prevail in Montana Monday, so grab your sunglasses and sunscreen! You're gonna need it.

Overall, high temperatures will reach the mid-70s to mid-80s in the afternoon. Tomorrow, our temps get another boost ahead of a low-pressure trend that will shake things up.

Temps start to cool by about 5 degrees Wednesday and then another 5 Thursday. This in addition to rounds of moisture that begins to move into SW Montana Tuesday afternoon.

The Helena Valley is tracking a 20% chance of rain overnight Tuesday while Great Falls will wake up to a 20% chance of rain Wednesday morning. We'll continue to see scattered showers move through central Montana through Thursday.

After this wet, cool pattern passes through mid-week we warm up again towards the weekend with lots more sunshine on deck.

