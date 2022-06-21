Craig Taphouse aims to reel in locals and tourists

A new taphouse in the small community of Craig aims to reel in locals and tourists with their craft beers and Montana-made products.

The taphouse consists of rotating beers from several Montana breweries, as well as wine, ciders, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Ethan Kohoutek, who runs the Taphouse, said, "Kind of the idea was just to highlight everything that Montana has to offer to people coming through this area."

The Taphouse is two suites, sharing the building with Ten Mile Creek Brewery, which is based in Helena.

The Taphouse has an outdoor patio, which will be used for live music, along with a Montana Reds food truck.

Alan Michaud of Montana Reds said, "It's a real basic food truck, it's burgers and fries. We source everything as local as we can, from our French fries out of Whitehall, our beef is from the Mannix Ranch out of Helmville, our buns come out of Great Harvest of Great Falls."

The Montana Reds Truck will be at the Taphouse for the duration of the summer, a combined effort to "buy local."

After almost a month since opening, Kohoutek, said that while the process took a while, they are ready to serve both locals and tourists that come to the area.

"It's been good," Kohoutek said. "It was definitely a process getting from conception to actual opening. Anytime you go through alcohol stuff, there's a lot of hoops you jump through. Nothing too crazy, it's definitely been a process, so we're really glad to get'er open."

The Craig Taphouse is located on 161 Leonard Street. Click here to visit the Facebook page.