Taylor Swift concert in Pittsburgh is largest ever in stadium history

Look what you made her do.

On her latest stop on The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift hit her home state of Pennsylvania and fans were ready for it.

The massive crowd at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium Saturday night broke an all-time attendance record.

"Tonight's attendance of 73,117 at Acrisure Stadium for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is the largest ever in stadium history," the venue tweeted.

Swift also made history by being the first tour to play the Pittsburgh stadium twice, with back-to-back performances that started Friday.

The singer expressed her gratitude on Instagram for the record-breaking weekend, thanking the "mesmerizing crowd."

"Pittsburgh thank you for making me feel sooooo at home in my home state. I mean… You broke the all time attendance record and we got to be the first tour to play your stadium twice," she wrote.

Swift also added a shout-out to her dad, being that her latest stop on tour fell on Father's Day weekend.

"Happy Father's Day to all the dads, but especially mine, who is one of my best friends, helped meticulously glue every teeny tiny crystal onto my guitar and still never misses a show," she said.

With every date on The Eras Tour, fans wait in anticipation for two "surprise" songs that Swift performs that are not included on her setlist.

On that record-breaking evening in Pittsburgh, the singer performed "Seven" live for the first time, which has lyrics that reference Pennsylvania. She brought out Aaron Dessner from the band the National to sing along.

The second surprise song was "The Story of Us," from the singer's "Speak Now" album.

The last person to hold the attendance record at Acrisure Stadium was country singer Garth Brooks, who drew in a crowd of 72,887 in 2019, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

