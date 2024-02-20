Taylor Swift surprises two Australian fans with ‘fairy tale’ VIP night

Taylor Swift’s reputation for showering her fans and community with love continues to grow. During the early part of the Australian leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, the singing superstar gave two Swifties the shock of their lives with a personal invitation to a VIP experience they will never be able to shake off.

Australians Emily Hunt and Bonny Rebecca have a popular YouTube channel, Chats and Reacts, dedicated to music reactions, including a lot of Taylor Swift commentary. The pair already attended the first two nights of Swift’s sold-out shows and shared their excitement with followers.

Posting this from the afterlife https://t.co/B9jCSR3aZY — Chats&Reacts ~ Emily & Bonny (@chatsandreacts) February 16, 2024

However, the next day, the pair got an unexpected private message from the star’s official Instagram page: an invitation to that night’s concert inside the VIP tent!

“Hi there, we know this is last minute but we would like to invite you guys back for tonight’s show if you can make it. Please let us know,” Rebecca read aloud on in a video shared on the duo’s Patreon page.

Needless to say, the ladies agreed to the last-minute plans. But, they had no idea what awaited them at the show.

Scott Swift, Taylor’s father, spent time with the mega fans and made a special delivery to them: handwritten letters from their favorite artist. He also told the pair he enjoyed their videos.

In the personal letters, Swift expressed her gratitude for the ladies’ love and loyalty, told them she loved their videos and their “wild joy and enthusiasm.”

“Emily, hi! I’m so grateful to you and Bonny for how much you’ve cared about my music and all the times you’ve referred to it as ‘iconic’ and ‘immaculate,’” Swift wrote to Hunt. “You’ve made me laugh and made me feel understood many times with your reviews. I love your wild joy and enthusiasm. That’s why I do this! Have a blast tonight!”

A fellow fan posted a photo of the pair in the VIP tent, along with a picture of the handwritten letter.

These are the two girls Taylor wrote letters to and got to view the show with Scott in the VIP tent last night. How freaking sweet pic.twitter.com/1P4GWbY3Ra — âAâ (@the13manuscript) February 18, 2024

But Hunt and Rebecca shared plenty of images and videos of their self-proclaimed “fairy-tale” on social media, including TikTok.

They also personally thanked Taylor and Scott Swift for their time and generosity.

“Scott, thank you soooo much for being so kind and generous!! And Taylor, we cannot believe you took the time to write us letters thank you so much, we have never been so grateful and elated in all our lives,” they wrote on Instagram.

