Teen turns thrifted wedding gown into dazzling pink prom dress

The perfect prom dress doesn’t always start out that way. Sometimes, the true beauty of the right dress can initially be seen only by the person meant to wear it. Eighteen-year-old Megan Johnson decided to take a major chance on a wedding dress she found at a thrift store and see if she could give it new life for her senior prom.

Wearing a wedding dress to a prom might be hard to imagine, but Johnson had an idea to transform her major thrift store find into something magical for her special night.

What if she dyed the dress from a wedding white to delicate pink?

As many savvy teens do, Johnson decided to document her dress transformation on TikTok. More than 15 million people so far have watched this young woman’s handiwork at @therealmeganjohnson.

Before she even began the dyeing process, Johnson said she had to alter the dress to fit her. Not many teenagers have basic sewing skills, never mind fitting formal dresses for themselves. So, that’s an impressive skill right off the bat.

Next, the dress went into a storage tub filled with boiling water and Rit dye:

The pink color worried a number of viewers at first. Even Johnson had some reservations about how the pink dye would take to the delicate fabric in a response to a commenter who said she was worried about the dress turning “hot pink.”

“Me too!!” Johnson confessed in the comments.

After about 30 minutes in the dye, the dress had to dry and Johnson wondered if she should try on the dress in the morning.

Comments begged for a second reveal video and, of course, the TikToker granted their wishes.

Johnson modeled her stunning gown by using a TikTok trend in which creators lip-sync to a sped-up musical version of Lizzy McAlphine’s “Ceilings” wearing long, beautiful dresses, often wedding dresses. Johnson had her mom film it.

Commenters gushed at the new and improved dress and compared Johnson to a variety of Disney princesses.

We can’t wait to see her on prom night! Hopefully, she’ll share additional fashion glow-ups in the meantime.

