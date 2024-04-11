The viral Willy Wonka 'Chocolate Experience' is heading to the US

You may have lived through every second of the now-infamous "Willy Wonka Chocolate Experience" from behind your phone screen, but what if you were given the chance to live out the meme in real life?

Yes, the now-infamous Glasgow event that became a viral hit and made worldwide headlines is coming back — this time, to California.

According to a page on Eventbrite, which firstly states "YES THIS IS A REAL EVENT," "Willy's Chocolate Experience LA" will mark the return of the "highly-acclaimed" adventure and its debut in the U.S. following its "groundbreaking success" at the Glasgow event.

But those descriptions probably aren't how attendees would describe it — if they're not just laughing about it now.

Visitors attending the Glasgow event in February were promised an "immersive" Wonka-themed experience complete with giant props, dancing Oompa-Loompas and candy galore. Instead, they were met with a large warehouse filled with lackluster decorations, a half-inflated bouncy castle and two jellybeans each, one attendee told The New York Times.

SEE MORE: Underwhelming Willy Wonka experience ends with upset families

Attendees soon requested refunds or even called the police, and midway through, the event organizer, the House of Illuminati, abruptly canceled the experience. But that didn't end its life for good, as the internet soon took it up as its new sensation.

Not long after, social media was full of photos, videos and memes from the experience, including one fan-favorite of a "sad" Oompa Loompa employee. That employee, Kirsty Paterson, is said to be making a comeback at the Los Angeles event.

him: you better not be a sad, low budget oompa loompa when I get there me: pic.twitter.com/mf2RnfCpgr — brian (@brian_cason) February 27, 2024

"Following its groundbreaking success in Glasgow, this fantastical event promises an immersive journey into the whimsical world of 'Willy' Wonka, featuring the notorious Scottish Oompa Loompa, Kirsty Paterson, in an exclusive absurdist Q&A and fan photo opportunity," the event page states.

And a few other traits from the Scotland event are being replicated in the states too, like its location of a "nondescript warehouse" in downtown Los Angeles. Attendees will also be given two complimentary jelly beans, no doubt a nod to the candy treats given at the first experience.

Other "enchanting attractions" included in the $44 general admission fee will be an "immersive" silent film screening complemented by live music, local vendors selling sweet treats and perhaps even "Wonka" star Timothée Chalamet, who the event page states has "expressed interest in attending."

So if you're up for a potential Fyre Fest-esque night on April 28, tickets can be purchased here. They're non-refundable "because we're actually going to deliver," the page states, but all proceeds will be donated to a mental health charity.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com