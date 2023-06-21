These frozen meals are being recalled due to possible contamination

Check your freezers! A popular frozen meal has been recalled.

Marie Callender’s Beef Shepherd's Pie was recalled because it may contain pieces of plastic inside the meals.

The problem was discovered after consumers began reporting filing complaints, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The agency notes that there have been no confirmed adverse reactions after consuming the meals.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the USDA said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

SEE MORE: Johnsonville sausages recalled for possible plastic contamination

The products were shipped to retailers nationwide. Consumers can check the packaging of the products to determine if they are part of the recall. They have a "best by" date of February 24, 2024.

People with questions about the recall can contact Conagra’s Consumer Care Hotline at 877-469-3783 or by emailing consumer.care@conagra.com.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com