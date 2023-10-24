This inflatable Grinch with Max will set the Christmas scene in your yard

If you’re already on the hunt for new Christmas decorations, Sam’s Club is selling a giant Grinch inflatable that is sure to make your heart grow three sizes this holiday season.

The new Sam’s Club exclusive Dr. Seuss Pre-Lit Airblown Grinch Scene features the Grinch and his four-legged companion Max decorating a Christmas tree. Measuring 10 feet tall and 6.1 feet wide, the inflatable is easy to set up as it simply plugs in and then stakes to ground.

Priced at $169.98, you will need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase the inflatable, but you can sign up online before adding it to your cart.

$170 at Sam’s Club

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, Home Depot has quite a few Grinch inflatables as well, ranging in price from just $30 for this 4-foot pre-lit inflatable to $299 for this 20-foot Grinch holding a Christmas ornament that says “naughty or nice.”

The 20-foot inflatable has LED lights so it can be seen at night and inflates in seconds. Because it is so tall, it can be used as a standalone decoration or as part of a collection with other Grinch inflatables like this 4-foot Max the dog.

$299 at Home Depot

You can even take a Grinch inflatable to go with this Dr. Seuss Grinch Car Buddy that can ride in your passenger seat or in the backseat of your car to keep you company on holiday roadtrips.

Priced at $39.89, the Car Buddy Grinch plugs into your vehicle charger and stays inflated for the drive. Simply put it in the seat, plug it in and strap it in with the seatbelt.

$40 (was $47) at Walmart

Will you be adding some inflatables to your holiday decorations this year?

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.