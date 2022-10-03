This Portable Facial Humidifier Could Combat Dry Skin As Winter Looms

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Cooler weather is finally here for most of us. If that means dry air and dry skin for you, you’ll want to consider adding a portable humidifier to your home beauty routine.

The Hey Dewy Portable Cool Mist Humidifier, which fits right on a nightstand, can easily be held in your hand and is rechargeable. The Hey Dewy portable humidifier can be used to add moisture to dry indoor air or as a personal facial mister to help soothe skin and dry sinuses.

The Hey Dewy produces up to eight hours of cool mist on a single charge. The cord is a USB plug, so you can plug it into a laptop at work or even your car if you want to take it with you. You can order the $60 item directly from Hey Dewy’s website or Amazon. It comes in pearl (white) and blush versions.

Hey Dewy sent me the portable humidifier to try, and it was my first time using such a product.

It arrived already put together, so you simply need to remove the lid, fill it with water, let it sit for about 5 minutes for the filter to soak the water and then turn it on. The first thing to note is that it says using distilled water may cause leakage, so tap water is recommended. I have well water, however, so even with a filter inside, I did not want to use it for this. I used spring water and haven’t experienced any leakage issues as of yet.

Once on, the humidifier is incredibly quiet. If I hadn’t actually seen the mist, I wouldn’t have known it was on. That is great news if you plan on using it at nighttime to help moisturize your nasal passages and allow for a more restful sleep.

It includes a nightlight that isn’t overly bright. It also has a silicone grip on the bottom, so it doesn’t move if you accidentally bump it while reaching for a glass of water — or your phone — during the night.

I used it for three nights and noticed that even when you’re not actively putting your face by it, you can still feel the cool mist. I have to be cold in order to sleep, and adding even a bit of cool mist definitely helped.

Since it’s just now fall, I’m not sure how it would perform in dry winter air. I do have a humidity sensor in my bedroom, though, and within 30 minutes of turning the Hey Dewy on, the room’s humidity went from 53% to 54%.

Before bed, I washed my face and then used the Hey Dewy as a facial mister before and after putting on a skincare mask. It cooled my skin instantly and was incredibly refreshing and relaxing. I also noticed my skin felt a bit softer before the mask than it typically does after washing. My spring and summer allergies are still around, and I have the opposite of dry nasal passages — if you catch my drift — so I think the benefits of breathing in the cool mist will be more apparent in the winter months, when my sinuses are dry and I suffer from bloody noses.

I have also been letting the Hey Dewy run on my bathroom counter while washing my face and putting products on. It helps me cool down after a shower and seems to be a great product for spa-like self-care.

One minor inconvenience is that the cord is only 5 feet long, but once it’s charged (charging time is four hours), you can put the unit anywhere and it will supposedly run for eight hours, so the length doesn’t really matter. The cord was long enough to plug in right behind my nightstand, but not long enough to put on a taller dresser.

You also need to swap out the filter every four to six months, depending on how often you use it, and the portable humidifier does not come with extras, so keep that in mind. You can buy a five-pack of filters on Dewy’s website for $16, which makes them $3.20 each.

You can see how the Hey Dewy looks with the lights on and at night in my photo below. The mist is a bit hard to capture in a photo, but you can choose either a steady stream or an intermittent spray. Turn the nightlight on or off by holding the power button for two seconds.

Kaitlin Gates

It’s also important to note that while I have been using it for more than a week and haven’t had any issues so far, some Amazon reviews mention that the Hey Dewy stopped working after a short period of time, even as quickly as a few days. We asked the company about the complaints, and they said they are aware of the issues and have created a new and improved version that will be released in mid-October. The new version also comes in more colors, so you may want to check that out once it hits Amazon.

If you do buy the current version, or even if you buy the new one and have issues, you may want to look into Amazon’s return policy. While the policy states items must be new and unopened to be returned for a refund, if it is damaged or defective, the policy says they will ship you a replacement.

A Larger Option: Levoit Humidifier

The Hey Dewy is not large enough to be used as a humidifier in a very large room or open space, so if you’re looking for that, you’ll need to pick up something like this six-liter Levoit Humidifier that covers up to 505 square feet and can be controlled right from your phone.

This powerful humidifier is priced at $80, but you can clip a 10% coupon right now. It has nearly 17,000 reviews, with 75% of customers giving it a full 5 stars. Customers say it’s easy to use, easy to clean and highly recommended.

Clear Your Sinuses With A Facial Steamer

Humidifiers like the Hey Dewy and Levoit add moisture to dry air, so if you’re looking for something to help clear your sinuses (not just keep them moisturized), you’ll need something different.

My allergies this year have led to Eustachian tube dysfunction on my right ear (i.e., it feels clogged), so I have been using a facial steamer twice a day that produces hot steam. Hot steam helps clear my ears and nasal passages, so you’ll want to buy a steamer like this 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer from NanoSteamer. Priced at $40, it can also act as a humidifier if you choose. It has a chamber to warm towels and comes with a five-piece stainless steel blackhead and blemish extractor kit.

Hot steam can cause dry skin, however, so you may want to follow hot steam with the cool mist of the Hey Dewy just to make sure your skin stays moisturized.

Could your skin benefit from a humidifier or facial steamer?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.