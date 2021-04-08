This Week in Fish and Wildlife: A visit to Madison Buffalo Jump State Park

LOGAN — On today's This week in Fish and Wildlife Morgan Jacobsen and I paid a visit to Madison Buffalo Jump State Park.

FWP has a proposal to rehabilitate several “social trails” in the park. The agency is taking public comment through today.

Jacobsen says several of those social trails, or basically, shortcuts are causing some vegetation issues in places and have become a safety issue in one area as well.

State Parks saw record or near-record visitations last year, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions closing down many activities. Jacobsen says that increased use has led to an increased need to rehab some of those trails.

The work at Madison Buffalo Jump State Park, if approved, would take place in September and would not require closing the park. Several social trails would be closed and re-vegetated and several of the existing trails would be modified for easier use and safety. The full proposal is available for viewing on the FWP website (fwp.mt.gov) and comments can be made through the website through Thursday, April 8, 2021.

