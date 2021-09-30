Thomas’ English Muffins Has A New, Limited-Edition ‘Everything’ Flavor

If slathering an everything bagel with cream cheese is one of your favorite morning treats, there’s a new breakfast food hitting store shelves that you are sure to love.

New Everything English Muffins from Thomas’ take their Nooks & Crannies English muffins up a notch by adding sweet and salty “everything” seasoning! The limited-edition English muffins are now available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.69. You can put cream cheese on them, just as you would a bagel, add butter instead or make an egg sandwich for some extra protein in your morning.

Thomas’ is no stranger to giving their English muffins some extra flavoring once in a while. Along with their original flavor, they’ve also created English muffins that taste like cinnamon buns, s’mores and, for fall, pumpkin spice.

They also make a variety of breads and bagels, including everything bagels, of course, plus seasonal flavors like apple cinnamon and pumpkin spice.

If you just can’t get enough everything flavor, though, there are plenty of other foods that use the seasoning blend, including SeaPak’s Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp. The shrimp features the spice blend on crispy butterfly shrimp breading and includes a cream cheese and chive dipping sauce.

You can find the shrimp in the freezer aisle of grocery stores nationwide. It can be ready in minutes using a conventional oven, toaster oven or air fryer.

If you have a Sam’s Club membership, you can also get your hands on Einstein Bros. Bagels Everything Seasoning, Member’s Mark Everything-Seasoned Cashews and new Lay’s Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese potato chips.

The new potato chips combine everything seasoning with notes of cream cheese on crunchy kettle-cooked potato chips. They are exclusive to Sam’s Club and only around for a limited time, so if you don’t have a membership and want to try them, you will want to sign up for one before heading to the store.

What else would you like to try with some everything seasoning?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.