Thousands of baby swings recalled due to suffocation risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling 63,100 of Jool Baby's Nova Baby Infant Swings citing a suffocation risk.

The CPSC said the swings were marketed and designed for infant sleep, but have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, which violates the agency's Infant Sleep Products Regulation and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

No injuries have been reported from the recalled swings.

The swings can be powered by using AAA batteries or an AC adapter with a remote control. The swings have music buttons on the front and a canopy of hanging toys.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the swings and contact Jool Baby for a free repair kit. Owners will be instructed to upload a photo of the warning label to Jool Baby's website.

The repair kit will consist of a new seat with updated product warnings, plush toys and remote control.

The swings were manufactured from June 2022 through September 2023. Consumers can find the date of manufacture on the swing's warning label on the back of the swing's seat.

The products were sold from November 2022 through November 2023 for nearly $150 in Walmart stores, as well as Jool Baby, Amazon, Target and Walmart websites.

The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search through past CPSC recalls on its website. You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.

