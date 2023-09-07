Tom Brady is flying high with a new gig as Delta's strategic adviser

Just when America thought it was over, Tom Brady is working again. This time, he's flying high!

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, is coming out of retirement with a new venture and joining the Delta Airlines team as a new strategic adviser.

Delta says Brady will take part in marketing campaigns and will appear in employee training exercises and teamwork tools for over 90,000 of the airline’s employees.

"Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers and communities," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a press release on the deal.

Delta chose not to disclose the amount paid to Brady or provide details about the agreement's terms, but Brady said he’s grateful for the opportunity and that it brings back memories of when his mother worked as a flight attendant.

"I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years," Brady said in a statement. "Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible. Throughout my career, my teammates and I flew Delta countless times, spending hours traveling for some of the most important games of our lives, even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane."

Brady, 46, retired after the 2022 NFL season and signed a 10-year deal with Fox Sports as the lead NFL analyst. He is also a minority owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, runs apparel and wellness brands, and is featured in Hertz rental car ads.

