Town calls on people named Kyle to gather for world record attempt

Have you ever wanted to be part of setting a world record? Maybe you think achieving a milestone such as rowing from California to Hawaii or making a 6,000-pound candy bar is out of your reach. Well, there are other Guinness World Records you could consider breaking.

In fact, one town in Texas is organizing an event that needs no special athletic or endurance skills. There’s only one requirement for this world record attempt: you have to be named Kyle.

What else would you expect from a city called Kyle, Texas?

City officials have put out the all-call for Kyles from near and far to participate in the city’s attempt to break the world record for the largest gathering of people with the same name. The attempt to break the record will be held on May 21 as part of the city’s first Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza, a three-day city event from May 19-21 that will be filled with food, entertainment and rides.

The current Guinness World Record is held by a meeting of 2,325 Ivans who got together in Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 30, 2017.

But, as we all know, everything is bigger in Texas, and Kyle’s city officials have plans to break that record with the “Gathering of the Kyles.”

“In order to break this record, we’re calling for any and all Kyle’s. We need tall Kyle’s, short Kyle’s, young Kyle’s and old Kyle’s to get close to the record set five years ago,” City of Kyle Special Events Manager Claudia Rocha said in a press release for the event.

The city even produced a video and shared it on social media to get the word out to invite as many Kyles as possible to the record-breaking attempt. The man featured in the video is a singer/songwriter named Kyle Park.

The Gathering of the Kyles will take place Sunday, May 21 (5/21/23).

People who spell their first name “Kyle” who want to participate in the event need to arrive before the 4 p.m. start time to register at the VIP tent. Everyone who joins in will get a free Kyle Fair T-shirt. A group photo will be taken.

City officials hope the fourth time is the charm to break the world record. Three previous attempts fell short, but there’s a feeling that 2023 will be the record-breaking year for Kyle, Texas.

“We’re very excited about the upcoming, inaugural Kyle Fair and have high hopes that this event will bring out the Kyles needed to grab a spot in the record books,” Rocha said in the press release.

For more information, visit the event’s official website.

