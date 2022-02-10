Townsend boys basketball hopeful for tournament success

TOWNSEND — The 2021-2022 season will mark the fifth since the Townsend boys basketball team has hoisted a District 5B championship trophy and as they turn the page into February, the feeling in question is not if, but when they'll get to do it this season.

"On our team, you know, we don't have any like people were like, 'Okay, we have to get this guy to ball and shoot,' everybody on our — everybody on our team is a threat and when we use that, when we play as a team, that's when we play our best," said senior Gavin Vandenacre.

The Bulldogs came up short of that 5B title and state tournament berth last year, but with several key components on this year's rosters returning from the season prior, they feel like they can get it done this year.

"We had a great shot last year but fell short, but I think this year because we have — I think what it takes. We have great driver, shooters, hopefully defense, we have a lot of energy. We — we've all been together for such a long time, we've all worked super hard for this goal, we just — we all believe that we can get there," said Bulldogs senior Trey Hoveland.

This season marks the sixth season of head coach Clint Watson's tenure and though he’s been around the game for over three decades, the Bulldog's head man has some high praise for this year’s squad.

"Overall, this is one of the best teams I've coached. Honestly, in over you know, I've coached C-squad, coached for 34 years, so I've been coaching forever and these kids just— they move the ball well typically they like each other. I think they like me, most of the time, and it's just — it's a good fun group to coach," chuckled Watson following a practice.

And as high school basketball teams turn the page into February, one of the best times of the year is just on the horizon.

"I love tournament time, you know, but you know, regular season basketball is fun. But you know, come tournament time, everything changes," said Vandenacre. "The environment changing, the environments get bigger, you get bigger atmospheres. It gets more exciting."