Train derailment closes Colorado interstate

A train derailment near Pueblo, Colorado, shut down both directions of Interstate 25 Sunday.

The derailment occurred near Mile Marker 107 and prompted the closure of the interstate around 4 p.m. As of Monday morning, the interstate remained closed.

Photos of the scene provided by SMART Local 202 transit workers union and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office show several crushed railroad cars and coal on the roadway.

The railroad bridge over I-25 also appears to have partially collapsed.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said multiple law enforcement agencies are responding.

"BNSF can confirm at approximately 4:30 p.m. CST Sunday, Oct. 15, a train carrying coal derailed on a bridge over I-25 just north of Pueblo, Colorado," BNSF Railway said in a statement. "There are no reported injuries to BNSF crew. The cause is under investigation. BNSF personnel are on site working with responding agencies to clear the incident as safely as possible."

SEE MORE: How US railroads will use their new infrastructure funding

The Colorado State Patrol said motorists should expect an extended closure of the interstate. A detour route has been established.

Motorists going north to Colorado Springs will need to exit at U.S. 50 and go west to Penrose and north Highway 115. Southbound traffic from Colorado Springs to Pueblo will need to take Highway 115 south.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg addressed the incident on social media Sunday evening:

"In touch with Gov. Polis and have been briefed by Federal Railroad & Federal Highway Administrations on a BNSF coal train derailment & bridge collapse affecting I-25 near Pueblo, CO. USDOT staff are en route. Travelers should follow local updates about closures & detours," he wrote.

This article was originally published by Robert Garrison at Scripps News Denver.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com