Train derails east of Bridger; 31,000 gallons of gas spill

BRIDGER — Update 5:45

MTN spoke to Bridger resident Chad Cullum who said he's "glad it wasn't worse" and thinks June's massive flooding could've played a roll.

"Really grateful that nobody was harmed in another large emergency here in our community. But to me, it’s some of the ripple effects, and aftermath of the flood. That’s an area that was highly damaged by the flood and of course repaired. Obviously, mother nature is still settling and moving the earth from the flood," said Cullum.

The BNSF hazmat team is on site, and are actively working on the spill. Their hazmat manager, multiple engineers and other associated support services are on site as well. According to the Assistant Chief for the Bridger volunteer fire department, Dillon Thomas.

Update 1:15 p.m.

About 31,000 gallons of gasoline spilled onto the ground Friday night following a 15-car train derailment a half-mile east of Bridger, Carbon County emergency management officials told MTN News Saturday.

The spill has not created risk to groundwater, area irrigation ditches or the nearby Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River, nor has it presented harm to livestock, officials said.

Barriers were set back 500 feet around the area to protect against exposure to vapors from the crash, and no one was injured, officials said. Evacuation warnings have been issued for the area.

The rail cars were carrying sorghum, animal fat, coal, gasoline and other products, according to officials. Photos from the scene show damaged tanker cars and containers from Walmart.

Several roads, including East Bridger Road and South River Road, have been closed in the area of the cleanup. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Heavy equipment operators are on the scene Saturday morning working on the cleanup.