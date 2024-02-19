Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift autographed jersey auctioned for charity

How much would you pay for an item autographed by both pop star Taylor Swift and three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce?

The two have teamed up to sign Kelce's No. 87 Chiefs jersey to benefit the Guelph Wish Fund for Children. The auction closed Saturday, selling for $21,000 CAD ($15,580).

Guelph, Ontario, is located just west of Toronto.

The Guelph Wish Fund for Children said the jersey was provided by Scottie Johnston, who the charity says is involved in the sports memorabilia business. The auction was part of the group's Curling for Kids Bonspiel, which raised over $420,000 CAD last year.

"The Guelph Wish Fund for Children provides ‘wishes’ and support to children under the age of 19, residing in Guelph or Wellington County, who are living with a significant illness, life-altering injury or a rare and debilitating syndrome, the Canadian charity said. "This year the Guelph Wish Fund for Children is celebrating its 40th year of serving families in Guelph and Wellington County – completing over 455 wishes for children over the years."

The auction was among numerous charitable endeavors Swift has been involved in. Last week, she donated $100,000 to an online crowdfunding campaign set up for the family of the Kansas City DJ, Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lopez-Galvan was killed in the shooting outside Union Station during the Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally last week.

Kelce is also heavily involved in charitable events. He runs a foundation, 87 and Running, that "helps underserved youth strive to become productive citizens by mentoring and motivating them to explore and develop their abilities while learning critical life skills."

