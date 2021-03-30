Tribal art gallery near Browning is getting some upgrades

NEAR BROWNING — A Glacier County tribal art gallery is getting some upgrades just in time for tourist season.

The revamped Lodgepole Gallery & Tipi Village is expected to open in June, and will feature Tribal art from Montana artists on display and for sale.

The gallery’s manager, Angelika Harden-Norman, will also have some of her and her husband’s work on display.

"I started buying local artwork. I want to continue buying and selling local artwork and supporting local artists. I also want to continue to honor the legacy of my husband who was a Blackfeet artist,” Harden-Norman said.

The store website says of Harden-Norman: “Native American art and Native American culture have become the center of my life since moving to Montana from Hamburg, Germany in 1999. My work as gallery & tipi village owner and art photographer is focused around Native American culture and history."

She will also have books, CDs, and cards for sale in the gallery.

In addition to the shop, the Lodgepole Gallery & Tipi Village aims to cultivate Blackfoot culture and to show its beauty to the world by providing overnight accommodations in tipis (traditional dwelling), exhibiting Native American art featuring traditional and contemporary fine works from Plains Indians.

The Lodgepole Gallery & Tipi Village is about two miles west of Browning on US 89.