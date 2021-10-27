Tropicana Made A Toothpaste That Won’t Ruin The Taste Of Your Orange Juice

If you’re a fan of drinking orange juice in the morning, you’ve likely realized that if you brush your teeth before your juice, your glass of OJ doesn’t quite taste right.

Tropicana set out to investigate the flavor orange juice takes on if you brush your teeth first, conducting a survey that found that one in four people say the taste of orange juice after brushing your teeth tastes like “burnt toast and dirty pennies.” And three in five people, or around 60%, even think orange juice and toothpaste is a worse combination than socks and sandals.

Obviously, that isn’t what an orange juice brand wants to hear, so Tropicana is offering up a solution. In celebration of National Brush Day on Nov. 1, Tropicana will be introducing limited-edition Tropicana Toothpaste that promises not to ruin the taste of your orange juice.

Made in partnership with Dynamic Blending Specialists, the toothpaste does not contain sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) — cleaning agent prevalent in toothpaste — which is what causes a bitter taste when you brush your teeth before drinking orange juice.

A Tropicana representative tells Simplemost the toothpaste tastes like mint. But unfortunately, it’s not going to be offered for sale when it drops on Nov. 1. If you want to try it, just comment on Tropicana’s Instagram page and you may receive a tube!

But if you don’t snag one, you can still get a tube of toothpaste without SLS.

Tropicana

There are already other SLS-free toothpastes on the market. In fact, because SLS is an ingredient that can be an irritant for sensitive teeth and gums, Sensodyne has several SLS-free options in their line.

Of course, you could always brush your teeth after you drink your orange juice instead of before, which won’t change the taste of your OJ, but may still leave a bit of an aftertaste. There is a downside to brushing after, however: it may not be as good for your teeth.

According to the Mayo Clinic, acidic foods or beverages (like orange juice) weaken tooth enamel. So, brushing too quickly after eating or drinking them can actually remove the enamel. If you do want to brush after, the American Dental Association recommends waiting 60 minutes after eating or drinking acidic foods before brushing.

Adobe

Do you brush your teeth before or after breakfast?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.