Trump launches sneaker line; gold high-top sneaker sells out in hours

Former President Donald Trump is taking an unexpected step into the world of footwear.

"This is something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it's going to be a big success," Trump said.

At an event known as Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday, he unveiled a pair of Trump-branded sneakers dubbed the "Never Surrender High Tops."

"That's the real deal. That's the real deal," Trump said.

The gold kick with a 'T' on the tongue and side, as well as an American flag on the back, priced at $399, has already sold out on a new website. Only 1,000 pairs were available, and they were listed as "super limited."

That website is also selling two other Trump-branded sneakers known as the "T-Red Wave" and "POTUS 45," along with a "Victory 47" cologne and perfume. Trump would be the 47th president of the United States if elected again.

During the sneaker unveiling, Trump urged the audience to get out and vote, especially the younger generation. His remarks were met with a mix of cheers and boos.

"We're going to remember 'Sneaker Con', you know that. We're going to remember the young people, the young people especially that wear sneakers, right?" Trump said.

This sneaker line showcase comes just a day after a New York judge ordered Trump to pay more than $350 million in a New York civil fraud trial.

"We have a responsibility to protect the integrity of the marketplace. For years, Donald Trump engaged in deceptive business practices and tremendous fraud," New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

The timing of the trial decision and the launch of the sneaker line have promoted some questions, one of which is: could Trump pay his legal bills with money collected from the sneaker sales? The website states that the products are "registered trademarks and/or trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC." CIC Ventures LLC is a company Trump reported owning in his 2023 financial disclosure.

The website notes that "Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals." In addition, the website states, "45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement."

