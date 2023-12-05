Tuberville says he will end block of most military promotions

Sen. Tommy Tuberville announced on Tuesday that he is lifting his hold on almost all military promotions.

The senator from Alabama began holding up promotions in the Armed Services Committee about 10 months ago in protest of the military's abortion policy. The policy allows servicemembers to be reimbursed for travel if they need to go to another state for an abortion.

Tuberville's plan ultimately failed, as the military did not change its policy.

The Armed Services Committee said 434 military promotions will now move forward. Tuberville said he would still block promotions for four-star generals. There are reportedly 11 individuals up for that promotion.

"I ran on pro-life in Alabama," Tuberville said. "And so, it's just unfortunate the only opportunity you have in the minority in the Senate is to put a hold on something."

Tuberville was facing pressure from Democrats and fellow Republicans who feared the holds on promotions weakened the military.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was considering changing Senate rules to bypass Tuberville. That appeared to be one of the reasons Tuberville reconsidered his position.

"When you change the rules, it's hard to beat somebody," Tuberville said.

Schumer said on Tuesday that a vote on the military promotions will now take place as early as Tuesday afternoon.

