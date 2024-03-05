TV personality Carson Kressley's travel tips for a stress-free trip

Emmy-winning TV personality Carson Kressley is known for gracing the small screen on shows like "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy."

But Kressley, known for his keen eye in fashion, is also a travel expert. He was just recently named Travel Advisor Champion of 2024 by ALG Vacations.

Kressley says travel has always played a major role in his life.

"Travel has been a big part of my life ever since I worked for Ralph Lauren," he told Scripps News. "Before I started working in fashion on television, I would style a lot of the ads for Ralph Lauren and travel to exotic places, with, you know, puppies and models, and it was wonderful. But it got me really interested in traveling and exploring."

"I think it is the best way to stay inspired as a designer, whether it's an interior designer, or a fashion designer, traveling just really opens up the world to you and is so inspiring. So that's why I love it, and this relationship was a natural fit because of that," he said.

Kressley joined Scripps News on Tuesday to share some travel tips for a more affordable, less stressful vacation.

He spoke highly of all-inclusive accommodations, since travelers will know what they're spending upfront.

"What's great about an all-inclusive is that you know exactly how much it's going to cost you," Kressley said. "Because your food, your beverage, a lot of your excursions, your accommodations are all included in the price that you pay, so there are going to be no surprises."

Kressley also suggested buying in advance.

"Book early," he said. "Most resorts or theme parks, special destinations, they want to fill up their book for the upcoming year. So the earlier you book, the better deal that you're going to get."

Kressley suggested going to a travel adviser for a purchase because they are wholesalers who buy in bulk, and thus get better rates. Travel advisers can bundle airfare, hotels and excursions for those better deals. Kressley recommended companies like Funjet or Apple Vacations.

Though he acknowledged it seems counterintuitive when trying to save, Kressley also spoke on the importance of buying travel insurance.

"It's so worth it because, for example, if you and your family of four were getting ready to go on spring break — you're going to maybe Disney or something — you get to the airport, your flight is canceled," he said. "That would eat up one whole day of your travel traditionally. But with some travel insurance, you can just choose a different airline, buy a new ticket right there on the spot in the airport. Vacation is saved, and it was a fraction of the cost of the trip. So the travel insurance is something that I definitely recommend."

Kressley joined Scripps News on the same day his TV boss' memoir, "The House of Hidden Meanings" by RuPaul, became available. Kressley said he will certainly be bringing that along as his next vacation read.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com