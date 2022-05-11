These Reblooming Hydrangeas Promise Flowers From Late Spring Until Fall

Hydrangeas sport big bursts of flowers and are often found in Southern gardens, but they work well in nearly every landscape. They exhibit an old-fashioned charm and are appealing to many people. While not all varieties produce a scent, some are quite fragrant.

There’s a big-leaf hydrangea that is gaining a lot of attention because of its extended blooming period. You might want to consider planting them this year, so you can enjoy their blooms all summer long.

What Are Twist And Shout Hydrangeas?

Endless Summer says its Twist-n-Shout Hydrangeas are the first re-blooming lacecap hydrangeas and the best-selling garden hydrangeas — and we can see why. The twist and shout hydrangeas bloom all season long for several years, even for those who weren’t born with a green thumb.

The upright, rounded plants average 3 to 5 feet tall and 3 to 4 feet wide. They can bloom on a combo of old growth from the previous year and new growth from the current season.

The plant’s sturdy stems are vivid red, which not only adds interest but makes the plant strong enough to hold large blooms. So you won’t have to worry about droopy, bent-over branches. They really hold up, even in the hot summer months. You can use them as the centerpiece of your garden or as accents.

These flowers breathe life (and color!) into your landscape. You can cut them and bring them inside for enjoyment anytime.

How To Grow Twist And Shout Hydrangeas

Twist and shout hydrangeas (also found under the name Hydrangea macrophylla) will thrive either in containers or when planted directly in the soil. If you do choose to grow them in planters, be sure to water them frequently; the pots cause them to dry out faster than when they are planted in the ground.

For best results, you’ll need to live in a plant hardiness zone (as described by the United States Department of Agriculture) ranging from 4-9, which fortunately covers most of the country.

You’ll want to make sure you plant these at the optimum time to thrive. These do best when planted in the spring or fall — just avoid the hot summer months when temps are mid-80s F or higher.

How To Care For Twist And Shout Hydrangeas

Twist and shout hydrangeas do best in partly shaded areas, meaning they get about 2 to 4 hours of sun per day. Too much sun can burn the plant. They enjoy medium to high levels of watering and well-drained, rich soil.

Luckily, you don’t need to prune these plants, but you can if you’d like to encourage a bushier growth or renew an older plant. (If that’s the case, then prune after blooming.) Be sure to mulch the base and water them over the winter, but do so less frequently than you would during the summer.

Don’t overfertilize, but do note that yellowing or light green foliage may indicate a need for nitrogen, while light green leaves with darker veins may mean the twist and shout hydrangea needs potassium. Purplish, dull leaves may need additional phosphorous.

From late spring through the fall, they will blossom into deep pink to periwinkle blue, depending on the soil pH. You can actually change the color of the plant by adjusting your soil’s pH. For example, if you have alkaline soil and want blue hydrangeas, acidify your soil with aluminum sulfate or elemental sulfur. Or if you prefer to produce pink flowers, add lime several times per year.

You can purchase these online from Endless Summer, Plant Addicts or Planting Tree. Pricing depends on the size by volume, ranging from $49.99 for #1 containers to $94.99 for #5 containers.

So what do you think? Will you be adding these re-blooming beauties to your yard this year?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.