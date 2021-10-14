Two grizzly bears euthanized in Carbon County

Two female grizzly bears were trapped on private property in Carbon County last week and euthanized after an investigation determined they were involved in killing a livestock calf.

According to a press release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), the depredation was reported Monday, Oct. 4 and following an investigation by state game officials and U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services a trap was set.

One adult female grizzly bear and a subadult grizzly female were captured in the trap. The adult was captured in 2018 after a similar depredation incident and released. Both bears had been involved in two other recent depredations, the press release states.

FWP officials and federal wildlife officials recommended that both bears be euthanized. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved the action and the bears were put down.

Producers can reduce the risk of depredation by electric fencing small calving pastures, pens, and corrals, FWP said in the press release. Distributing livestock away from brushy cover and creeks during the spring and early summer when bears frequently travel along these areas can also help.

Additionally, putting salt, mineral, and creep feeders out in the open away from brush and water can prevent problems. Removing or installing electric fencing around bone piles can also prevent bears from being drawn in near homes and herds.

In and around towns, attractants can include still other things like pet food, garbage, barbecue grills, and bird feeders. These sorts of items should be secured to prevent attracting wandering bears.

FWP specialists work diligently to help landowners and communities avoid bear conflicts, the press release states. To reach the FWP south-central Montana bear specialist, call Kylie Kembel at 406-850-1131. In cases of depredation or wounded livestock, call your local USDA Wildlife Services agent.

