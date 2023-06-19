Uber’s new Carshare feature lets you rent or loan a car

What if you could use Uber to request a car to drive instead of just for hitching a ride somewhere? Well that service will soon be coming to North America when the ride-sharing app launches Uber Carshare.

TechCrunch reported Uber made the Uber Carshare announcement at its annual Go-Get event on June 8. Customers in Boston and Toronto will be the first to be able to sign up for Uber Carshare. The app will allow anyone to list their car to loan or choose a car to rent.

Uber’s CEO said Carshare is meant to advance the company’s goal to achieve zero-emissions mobility by reducing the number of cars on the road.

“While our personal values guide these decisions, convenience does too, which is why Uber is making it easier for millions to make greener choices, one ride and delivery at a time,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi at the event. “The small changes we’re announcing today add up to something big: building sustainability into the core user experience across our global platform to reach our zero-emissions goals together.”

Car rentals are not exactly new to Uber. In 2021, the company teamed up with Hertz to provide up to 50,000 Tesla rentals to Uber drivers and other customers.

How Will Uber Carshare Work?

Uber Carshare already exists in Australia and is marketed to customers who may want cars to run local errands, need transportation during vacation and more.

The transaction is simple. First, users download the Uber Carshare app. Then, they open the app and will be able to search among hundreds of cars in the area available to rent.

Uber

People looking to rent a car schedule pick-up and return times right in the app. Price information is disclosed on the listing, and fuel is included in the total cost. You can rent a car at 15-minute intervals if desired.

Uber will release more details and when the service will launch at a later date.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.