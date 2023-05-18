Ukraine shoots down 29 out of 30 missiles in latest attack from Russia

Another series of missile attacks from Russia on Ukraine took place early Thursday, but Ukrainian officials say they were able to shoot down all but one of the 30 missiles fired.

The missile that made it through Ukraine’s defenses hit an industrial building in the city of Odesa, killing one person and injuring two. However, officials in Kyiv say the targets were all over the country, and that Ukrainian air systems took down four drones as well.

Following the attacks, the Ukrainian air force issued a public warning to people to not be complacent and to take cover because the debris from the downing of missiles can land anywhere and be deadly. Ukraine has already had nine air strikes target its capital this month.

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said in a Telegram post Thursday that Russia launched this latest barrage from Russian sea, air, and ground bases.

This attack comes ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive using newly supplied advanced Western weapons.

Meanwhile, the Crimean Railway Company reported a derailment of eight train cars that was caused by "the interference of unauthorized persons," prompting concerns and suspicions regarding potential Ukrainian saboteur activities by attacking critical infrastructure within Russian territories.

Experts are seeing this derailment in Crimea as essentially part of the coordinated prep work for the counteroffensive.

Earlier this week, the mayor of Melitopol told Scripps News that there's a robust network of partisans in his city, and they're in direct contact with Ukrainian military intelligence.

"I think that it will be a great surprise for the Russians when our soldiers come near the border of Melitopol," said Ivan Fedorov, who's in exile. "The shooting at Russians will not only come from outside the city, but also from the inside."

Melitopol is known as the "gateway to Crimea" and serves as an important logistics hub for Russian forces.

