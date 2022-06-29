Update on full opening of Going-to-the-Sun Road

WEST GLACIER - Glacier National Park officials have provided an update on the closure of Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The iconic road will open through Logan Pass "no earlier than" July 13, 2022.

"This date is not a prediction of when the road will open - it is to help with trip planning purposes," a social media post notes.

Visitors may access Going-to-the-Sun Road via the St. Mary entrance on the east side without a vehicle reservation until the road is open to Logan Pass.

The park's free shuttle will accommodate the late opening:

On the west side: Starting July 1, shuttles will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, offering all stops between Apgar and Avalanche Campground. A shuttle with a bike trailer will also be running.

On the east side: starting July 1, the shuttles will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m for all stops between St. Mary and Sun Point. A shuttle with a bike trailer will also be running.

For more information, visit http://ow.ly/2mr550JK8Py



