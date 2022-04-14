UPDATED: 2022 state track and field qualifiers

Mother Nature wreaked havoc across large chunks of Montana this week, forcing the cancellation of several track and field meets.

But Montana does have a new fastest guy. Helena Capital's Thomas Carter clocked in at 10.83 seconds in the 100-meter dash, marking the state's fastest time to date. He also ran the state's fastest time in the 200 and is the only Class AA boy to hit the qualifying standard.

Class A also has a new name atop the leaderboard in the 100, as 2021 runner-up Jakob Webinger of Laurel clocked in at 11.15 last week. Webinger has also qualified in the long jump, where he's the defending State A champion.

The Jefferson and Missoula Loyola 400-meter relay teams put on a show at the David Tripp Memorial this past weekend. Both the Panthers and Rams qualified for the State B meet and finished .04 seconds apart from each other.

Seeley-Swan's Owen Hoag looks primed to bring home some hardware later this year. Hoag owns Class C's top time in both the 200 and 400, while also running on both Blackhawks relay teams, which are both top two in the classification.

Missoula Sentinel's Brooke Stayner finds herself as the fastest hurdler in Montana. The defending State AA champion in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, Stayner ran the first sub-15 second race in the 100-meter hurdles this season. She looks primed to repeat.

Laurel sophomore Daeja Fike whipped out a massive throw in the javelin this past weekend with a toss of 130 feet, 10 inches. Fike now leads Class A in the event and set a personal best by more than 13 feet.

Colstrip senior Gracie Bradley is putting together a nice season. Bradley is the only Class B girl to qualify in the 400 so far. She's also the only girl to qualify in both hurdles races in Class B, while she's also qualified in the long jump and high jump.

Savage sophomore Brooke Reuter may hold the State C record in the 100 and 200, but she's looking up at West Yellowstone's Emilie Collins currently. Collins ran 12.97 in the 100, the only Class C girl under 13 seconds, and 26.81 in the 200, which has her as the only qualified Class C girl.

The full lists of state-qualified athletes are below. These lists, while unofficial, are updated through the official results posted at www.athletic.net through April 13. Only FAT times are considered. If you notice an error or omission, please email sports@ktvh.com

Boys

100

AA (11.3) - Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 10.83; Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.96; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 10.98; Clint Ambuehl, Billings West, 11.09; Noah Dahlke, Gallatin, 11.10; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 11.17; Hudson Lembke, Missoula Sentinel, 11.17; Christian Heck, Gallatin, 11.22.

A (11.4) - Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 11.15; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 11.20.

B (11.5) - Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 11.26; Jordan Olson, Roundup, 11.47.

C (11.68) - Martin Manuel, Fairview, 11.58; Dylan Beaudin, Valley Christian, 11.66.

200

AA (22.8) - Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 22.24.

A (23.3) -

B (23.2) - Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.55.

C (23.53) - Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 23.02; Dylan Beaudin, Valley Christian, 23.41.

400

AA (51.2) -

A (51.7) - Clay Oven, Billings Central, 51.20.

B (51.8) -

C (51.87) - Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 51.07.

800

AA (2:01.00) - Henry Ballinger, Helena Capital, 1:57.98; Keagan Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 2:00.28; Daniel Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 2:00.83.

A (2:02.00) - Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 1:59.00.

B (2:02.80) -

C (2:02.50) -

1,600

AA (4:34.00) - Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:25.13; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 4:30.36; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 4:32.43; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 4:33.12.

A (4:38.00) - Lane Cole, Hamilton, 4:35.95.

B (4:43.50) -

C (4:40.64) - Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 4:39.38.

3,200

AA (10:00.00) - Weston Brown, Bozeman, 9:50.48; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 9:53.12; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 9:55.80.

A (10:12.00) -

B (10:32.00) - William Hyatt, Thompson Falls, 10:16.60; Kevin Graves, Huntley Project, 10:29.54.

C (10:20.80) - Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 10:20.25.

110 hurdles

AA (15.70) - Archie LaFurge, Great Falls CMR, 15.17; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 15.20; Garret Coley, Gallatin, 15.24; Holt Downey, Butte, 15.30; Tyler Gilman, Gallatin, 15.66.

A (16.10) -

B (16.00) - Braden Morris, Jefferson, 15.88.

C (16.41) -

300 hurdles

AA (41.50) - Tyler Gilman, Gallatin, 41.41.

A (41.80) - Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.35.

B (41.70) -

C (42.01) -

400 relay

AA (45.80) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (44.80) - Laurel, 43.35; Dillon, 44.52.

B (44.65) - Jefferson, 44.03; Missoula Loyola, 44.07.

C (45.45) - Seeley-Swan, 45.27.

1,600 relay

AA (3:42.00) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (3:34.00) -

B (3:34.00) - Missoula Loyola, 3:34.00.

C (3:37.22) -

Long jump

AA (21-00) - Scott Klinker, Great Falls, 21-10 ¾; Hunter Cronenwett, Helena Capital, 21-02 ¾; Colter Petre, Helena, 21-02 ½; Connor Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, 21-01.

A (20-05) - Carter White, Frenchtown, 21-06 ½; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 21-04 ¼; Holter Santos, Dillon, 21-00 ½; Jerome Entz, Sidney, 20-07 ½; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 20-06 ¼; Ryan McGinnis, Sidney, 20-06 ¼.

B (20-04) - Colby Martinez, Columbus, 21-06; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 20-09 ¾; Dawson Sweat, Townsend, 20-09; Charles Adams, St. Ignatius, 20-09; Weston Means, Colstrip, 20-06 ½; Bryce Umphrey, St. Ignatius, 20-04; Gabe Galle, Anaconda, 20-04.

C (20-05) - Noah Wilson, Ennis, 20-11.

Triple jump

AA (42-00) - Dylan Zink, Kalispell Flathead, 43-01 ¾; Tate Kauffman, Kalispell Glacier, 42-10 ½; Louis Sanders, Missoula Big Sky, 42-10; Skeet Scharfe, Missoula Hellgate, 42-00.

A (41-08) - Payton Kokot, Livingston, 42-09 ¾; Holter Santos, Dillon, 41-10 ½.

B (41-03) - Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 42-02; Levi Peterson, Bigfork, 41-00.

C (42-01 ¼) - Jasiah Hambira, Valley Christian, 44-03; Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian, 42-04 ¼.

High jump

AA (6-02) - Porter Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky, 6-06.

A (6-00) - Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-03; Trey Andersen, Libby, 6-00.

B (6-00) - Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-06; Weston Means, Colstrip, 6-04; Jake Genger, Jefferson, 6-02; Caleb Utter,Eureka, 6-00; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-00.

C (6-00) - Toby Niederegger, Chinook, 6-04; Cole Blatter, Harlowton-Ryegate, 6-00; Jace Dunkel, Winnett-Grass Range, 6-00; Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian, 6-00; Nate Overby, Plentywood, 6-00.

Pole vault

AA (13-06) - Alex Brisko, Helena Capital, 13-06.

A (13-00) - Cole Storlie, Glendive, 13-06; Carter Bartz, Livingston, 13-00.

B (12-03) - Stephen Bailey, Glasgow, 13-01; Luke Donally, Huntley Project, 13-00; Dawson Lindeen, Huntley Project, 13-00; Garrett Meier, Columbus, 12-06.

C (12-00) - Jackson Tarum, Great Falls Central, 12-06; J.P. Braut, Scobey, 12-00; Devon Southland, Scobey, 12-00.

Shot put

AA (48-00) -

A (46-08) - Andrew Burros, Hamilton, 52-03 ½; Hunter Gum, Stevensville, 47-03 ½.

B (46-10) - Cash Salsbery, Malta, 49-10; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 47-11; Stran Selman, Huntley Project, 47-02 ½.

C (44-11 ½) - Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 51-02; Memphis Black, Belt, 47-06; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 47-04; Gavin Clawson, North Star, 45-03.

Discus

AA (148-00) -

A (142-00) -

B (137-00) - Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 145-06.

C (135-10) - Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 161-06; Tyler Gann, Valley Christian, 150-11; Klayton Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 143-11; Memphis Black, Belt, 141-02; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 140-11; Dane Byle, Fort Benton, 139-11.

Javelin

AA (170-00) - Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 189-10; Reuben Hornby, Kalispell Glacier, 175-06; Marcus Evans, Helena, 170-08.

A (167-00) - Kellan Beller, Stevensville, 180-00; Tyson Rostad, Hamilton, 172-01.

B (163-00) -

C (168-02) - Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 181-05.

Girls

100

AA (13.0) - Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.25; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 12.66; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 12.90; Halle Haber, Billings West, 12.91; Hadlea Fred, Missoula Big Sky, 12.95; Jordan Cassidy, Belgrade, 12.97; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 12.98.

A (13.2) -

B (13.2) - Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 12.90; Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 12.98; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 13.07; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 13.16.

C (13.16) - Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 12.97; Brooke reuter, Savage, 13.06; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 13.12.

200

AA (26.7) - Odessa Zentz, Helena, 26.11; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 26.33; Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 26.53; Hailey Burger, Helena Capital, 26.55; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 26.70; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.70.

A (26.9) -

B (27.1) - Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 26.31.

C (26.85) - Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 26.81.

400

AA (1:01.00) - Odessa Zentz, Helena, 58.46; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 59.46; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 59.88.

A (1:01.50) -

B (1:01.90) - Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 1:01.87.

C (1:00.12) -

800

AA (2:24.00) - Odessa Zentz, 2:18.11; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 2:19.83.

A (2:26.00) -

B (2:26.00) -

C (2:25.32) - Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:24.77.

1,600

AA (5:23.00) - Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:22.09.

A (5:28.00) -

B (5:34.00) - Renae Parker, Jefferson, 5:21.05; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 5:21.87.

C (5:38.58) -

3,200

AA (11:50.00) - Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 10:33.36; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 10:43.38.

A (12:13.00) - Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 11:57.36.

B (12:26.00) - Renae Parker, Jefferson, 11:29.66; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 11:45.00; Emma Stolte, Townsend, 11:54.64; Jayden Woodland, Three Forks, 12:22.45; Iris McKean, Glasgow, 12:25.89.

C (12:29.24) - Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 11:29.90.

100 hurdles

AA (16.30) - Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 14.91; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.28; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 15.58; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 16.09.

A (16.40) - Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 16.37.

B (16.50) - Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 16.11; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 16.20.

C (16.43) - Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 16.22.

300 hurdles

AA (48.00) - Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 45.35; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 46.89; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 47.23.

A (48.50) -

B (48.30) - Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 46.80; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 46.94.

C (47.75) -

400 relay

AA (52.80) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (51.80) - Laurel, 50.72.

B (52.10) - Anaconda, 51.34; Big Timber, 51.74; Huntley Project, 52.01.

C (52.01) -

1,600 relay

AA (4:25.00) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (4:14.00) -

B (4:20.00) -

C (4:18.93) -

Long jump

AA (16-06) - Hailey Coey, Billings West, 18-06 ½; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 18-02 ¾; Perry Paffhausen, Missoula Hellgate, 17-05 ½; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 17-02 ½; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 17-01 ½; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 16-09 ½; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 16-09 ½; Kiera Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, 16-09; Maliyah Hicks, Great Falls, 16-08; Akilah Kubi, Kalispell Flathead, 16-07 ¾; Emma McCarthy, Great Falls CMR, 16-07 ½; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 16-06 ½; Nigeria Long-Westmoreland, Billings Senior, 16-06.

A (16-00) - Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 16-10 ½; Samantha Peila, Miles City, 16-07 ½.

B (15-09) - Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 16-10; Jasmyn Murphy, Three Forks, 16-01 ¾; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 16-00 ¼; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 16-00; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 15-10 ½; Makenzie Sheils, Columbus, 15-09 ¼.

C (16-05 ½) -

Triple jump

AA (34-00) - Hailey Coey, Billings West, 36-10; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 36-08; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 36-02; Sydney Kolwyck, Gallatin, 34-10; Mikayla Hall, Helena Capital, 34-08; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 34-06; Megan Carpenter, Helena Capital, 34-05; Mia Stephan, Kalispell Flathead, 34-03 ½.

A (33-07) - Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 37-05; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 34-00 ¾; Zoey Morast, Dillon, 34-00 ½; Annaleis Sloan, Miles City, 33-07 ¾.

B (33-10) -

C (33-07) - Mallory Tommerup, Plentywood, 35-02; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 34-03 ½; Tatum Hull, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 33-11 ½; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 33-09 ½.

High jump

AA (5-01) - Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-07; Kennedy Moore, Kalispell Flathead, 5-05; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-04; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 5-03; Brenna Berghold, Bozeman, 5-01; Whitney Schlender, Gallatin, 5-01; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 5-01; Jaidyn Pevey, Kalispell Glacier; Jayden Nash, Missoula Sentinel.

A (5-00) - Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 5-00; Kyanna Jarvis, Havre, 5-00.

B (4-11) - Canzas HisBadHorse, Colstrip, 5-04; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 5-02; Remmi Stanger, Eureka, 5-02; Savana Warburton, Joliet, 5-00; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 5-00; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 5-00.

C (5-00) - Audrey Sampsen, Plentywood, 5-05; Emma Konen, Twin Bridges, 5-02; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 5-02; Megan Granbois, Culbertson, 5-00; Lexi Nelson, Drummond, 5-00; Delaney Wagner, Drummond, 5-00; Samantha Fenley, Harlowton-Ryegate, 5-00.

Pole vault

AA (10-00) - Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 11-06; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 10-06; Madison Clause, Billings Skyview, 10-06; Grace Stoddart, Bozeman, 10-00; Austin Long, Billings West, 10-00.

A (9-06) - Charlie Ham, Frenchtown, 9-06.

B (9-00) - Breauna Erickson, Conrad, 10-07; Brynn Wandle, Huntley Project 10-06; Hannah Christman, Huntley Project, 9-00; Eve Stone, Glasgow, 9-00.

C (8-06) - Teigan Taylor, Fairview, 10-00; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 9-00; Alexis DeVries, Manhattan Christian, 8-07.

Shot put

AA (35-03) - Tesse Kamps, Gallatin, 38-05; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 37-04 ½; Alison Jenkins, Billings Skyview, 36-01 ½; Sydney Mattfeldt, Helena, 36-00.

A (35-02) - Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 39-08; Sadie Smith, Frenchtown, 36-00; Aniya Ross, Lewistown, 35-08; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 35-05.

B (34-11) - Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 41-01; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 36-09 ½; Trista Williams, Florence, 36-04 ½.

C (35-05) - Raily Gliko, Belt, 35-09.

Discus

AA (113-00) - Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior, 121-09.

A (110-00) - Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 124-01; Kaiya Graves, Laurel, 118-01; Alanna Auch, Corvallis, 113-08; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 112-08; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 111-00; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 110-04.

B (109-00) - Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 114-02.

C (108-11) - Ahmia Lords, Belt, 112-08; Cloe Kalanick, Fort Benton, 109-01 ½.

Javelin

AA (115-00) - Clara Fox, Bozeman, 121-04; Alysa KEller, Billings West, 121-04.

A (115-00) - Daeja Fike, Laurel, 130-10; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 126-10; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 123-01.

B (117-06) - Ashley Carroll, Shepherd, 117-07.

C (122-00) - Sorren Reese, Superior, 125-09.