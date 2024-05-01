Active shooter 'neutralized' outside Wisconsin middle school

The Mount Horeb Area School District in Wisconsin reported an active shooter outside one of its middle school buildings after images on social media showed a large police presence outside of the school. The district said the threat has been "neutralized."

"An initial search of the middle school has not yielded additional suspects. As importantly, we have no reports of individuals being harmed, with the exception of the alleged assailant," the district said.

In a prior update, the district said the school was under a "hard lockdown" and that law enforcement was circulating the school to confirm the safety of all students.

"You would be so proud of our students and staff, and we’re so grateful for our first responders. We will keep you updated," the district added.

Mount Horeb is located about 20 miles west of Madison.

Breaking story to be updated.