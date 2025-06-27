Diddy’s defense concedes abuse, denies sex trafficking in closing argument

Closing arguments resumed Friday in the federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, with the defense portraying the case as overblown and built on unreliable testimony.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo told jurors the charges against Combs never should have been brought.

Combs faces charges including sex trafficking and racketeering that could carry a life sentence if convicted.

Agnifilo focused much of his argument on Combs’ past relationship with singer Cassie Ventura, whom prosecutors have identified as a victim. The defense acknowledged Combs abused Ventura, but argued she was not trafficked.

The defense contended their relationship involved consensual activity, including what Agnifilo described as “swinging.” He pointed to emails and text messages between the two that, he said, reflected mutual affection and did not show coercion. He argued that Combs never profited from Ventura’s involvement in any of the so-called "freak-offs."

Attempting to repair Combs’ public image before the jury, Agnifilo characterized him as a driven and respected Black entrepreneur. While acknowledging that some of Combs’ employees had grievances, he said many remained loyal to him and did not want to leave his employment.

The defense also sought to discredit prosecution witnesses. That included denying allegations from a former employee who testified that Combs raped her, a woman who said she was kidnapped and rapper Kid Cudi, who accused Combs of trying to set his car on fire.

The defense did not dispute the domestic violence allegations involving Ventura but rejected much of the other testimony.

Once the defense concludes its presentation, the judge is expected to instruct the jury before deliberations begin.